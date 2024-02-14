Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Harley-Davidson Call Options (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,792 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 89% compared to the average volume of 2,010 call options.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 678,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 52,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

