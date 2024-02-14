Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 289 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,237,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $423,612,000 after buying an additional 61,663 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 130,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 65,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $145.14 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.37 and a 200 day moving average of $135.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

