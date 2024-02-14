Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,191 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,795 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 2.4 %

SHO opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

See Also

