Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stake Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $5,043,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $5,043,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,352. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $791.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.40. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.61 and a 52 week high of $810.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.50.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

