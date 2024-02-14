Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFG opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $59.28.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

