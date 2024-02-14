Swiss National Bank Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 97,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Crane were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 99.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crane by 77.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crane by 768.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE CR opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day moving average is $100.88. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $127.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

