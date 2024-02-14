Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,752 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 36,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $103.61 and a 1 year high of $179.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.71.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,152 shares of company stock worth $1,194,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

