Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,800 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after purchasing an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,044,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,461,000 after purchasing an additional 214,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,186,000 after buying an additional 143,107 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Organon & Co. by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after buying an additional 1,693,968 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Organon & Co. by 9.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,031,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,633,000 after buying an additional 251,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.79.

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

