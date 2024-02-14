Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 9,500 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,389,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,764,022.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,025.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 65,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $410,150.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 28,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $186,837.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,400 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,248.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,944.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,225 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $92,971.75.

On Thursday, January 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $214,520.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

Tile Shop Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 30.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 318,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 74,250 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 568.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 1.1% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 9.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 19,555.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

