Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 23,500 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 23,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,926,757 shares in the company, valued at $36,802,874.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 26,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,700.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 56,778 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $426,402.78.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,650 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $224,971.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 18,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $133,560.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $120,160.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,710.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,280.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $177,600.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $114,545.00.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $166.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLYS. Roth Mkm downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Capital cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 88.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 14.7% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,928,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 247,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tilly’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 5.2% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

