UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,496 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Trading Down 7.3 %

NYSE:PATH opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at $13,118,848.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $2,823,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 858,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $1,998,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,000 shares of company stock worth $17,575,520 over the last 90 days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

