United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,186,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 441,700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 9.1% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $155,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 579,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $145.14 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

