Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Universal Health Services worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,339,000 after purchasing an additional 638,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $160.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.74. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $164.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UHS

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.