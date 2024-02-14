Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 88.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 332.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

