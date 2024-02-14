Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 131.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,885 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,580,000 after purchasing an additional 545,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670,073 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,987 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

