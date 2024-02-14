Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,542,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 685,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

