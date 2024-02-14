Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.53 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $63.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

