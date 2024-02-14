Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 6,650 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.4% in the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $131.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.64. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $233.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

