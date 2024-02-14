Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in STERIS by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 31.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 7.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS stock opened at $224.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

