Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,084 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 44.9% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $987,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

