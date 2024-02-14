VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Steel ETF were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period.

VanEck Steel ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SLX stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.53. VanEck Steel ETF has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

VanEck Steel ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

