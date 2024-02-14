Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $18,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGLT. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,058,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,033,000 after acquiring an additional 164,497 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $67.08.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

