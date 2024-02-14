Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 684 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

