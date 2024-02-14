Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $930,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $25,853,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,071. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock worth $967,200 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RNR stock opened at $227.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.77. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $235.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.17 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNR. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNR

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.