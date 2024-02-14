Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,378 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 29.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TECK

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.