Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 424 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $134.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $71.36 and a 1 year high of $139.48.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARES

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.