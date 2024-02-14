Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 4,737 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 932,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 104,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 2.1 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 2.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

