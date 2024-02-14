Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Concentrix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in Concentrix by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,924,000 after buying an additional 849,567 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Concentrix by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Concentrix by 433.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 56,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research increased their target price on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $148.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

