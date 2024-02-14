Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ingredion by 33.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 29.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

