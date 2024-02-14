Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $751,000 Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,394 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,966 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $177,813,000 after buying an additional 413,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after buying an additional 83,859 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,934 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $111,874,000 after buying an additional 93,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 448.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,169,000 after buying an additional 1,810,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $97,926,000 after buying an additional 879,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM stock opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.44. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

STM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

