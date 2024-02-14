Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $808,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 5.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.17. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

