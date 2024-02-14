Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,344,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,165,000 after acquiring an additional 677,801 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

