Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Generac by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after buying an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $30,537,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 13,944.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after acquiring an additional 295,338 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE GNRC opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.84. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

