Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Trimble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Trimble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,764 shares of company stock worth $328,823 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

