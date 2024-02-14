Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.76.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $322.44 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.41 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.28. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5,373.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

