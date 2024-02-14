Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 844 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Middleby during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 29.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $142.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $158.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.25.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

