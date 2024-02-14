WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman Purchases 182 Shares

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $261.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.40. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $163.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of -0.07.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.29%.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WD-40

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.