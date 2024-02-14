Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLK. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 89.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLK. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.23.

Westlake Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE WLK opened at $139.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $144.82.

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.