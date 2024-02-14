WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Insider Vicki L. Lostetter Sells 3,500 Shares

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of WestRock

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after buying an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,442,000 after buying an additional 1,538,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in WestRock by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,721,000 after purchasing an additional 279,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

