Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky Sells 2,067 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $144,007.89.

On Monday, December 4th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $140,080.59.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $137,930.91.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.38. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $80.80. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.08.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ZM

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.