Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Zoom Video Communications worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $98,156,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $61,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after acquiring an additional 581,711 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.38. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $80.80.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $708,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $708,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $132,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,897 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,081 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Citigroup upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

