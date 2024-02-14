Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Insider Sells $219,937.41 in Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Troutman sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $219,937.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,350.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Troutman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

