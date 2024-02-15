10,333 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 66.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $35.92 on Thursday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.36%.

GFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

