10,385 Shares in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGOV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 608.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 414,284 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,557,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 550,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 90.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.