11,050 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,050 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

TJX traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $97.94. 4,460,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average is $90.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $99.45. The company has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

