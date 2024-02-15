11,898 Shares in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,967,000 after purchasing an additional 94,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 67,258 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 753,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 107,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance
TR opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.16.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.
