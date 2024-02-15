13,450 Shares in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 200.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMTG opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 31.67 and a quick ratio of 31.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -256.41%.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

