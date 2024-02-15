14,062 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Bought by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after acquiring an additional 652,795 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 560,535 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 287,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,868,000 after acquiring an additional 280,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.99. 100,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,754. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $266.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.82. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.