180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,927 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 8.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $409.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.76. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $245.61 and a 52 week high of $420.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.