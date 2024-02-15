200 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,889,000 after acquiring an additional 178,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,324,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $335.03. The stock had a trading volume of 839,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,996. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $315.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.33. The stock has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $338.68.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

